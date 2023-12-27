For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chinakhov stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in two games (three shots).

Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.