Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski stats and insights

  • In one of 33 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Werenski has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Werenski averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:02 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:32 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 29:05 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:23 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.