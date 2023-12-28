Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.

Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Cooper has 72 receptions for 1250 yards -- 17.4 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 128 occasions.

Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 75 Rec; 748 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Cedric Tillman (FP/knee): 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 128 72 1,250 271 5 17.4

Cooper Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 109 1 Week 16 @Texans 15 11 265 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.