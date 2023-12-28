Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 17, Cooper has 72 receptions for 1250 yards -- 17.4 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 128 occasions.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 75 Rec; 748 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Cedric Tillman (FP/knee): 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|128
|72
|1,250
|271
|5
|17.4
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|14
|7
|77
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|8
|4
|109
|1
|Week 16
|@Texans
|15
|11
|265
|2
