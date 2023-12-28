Should you bet on Amari Cooper finding his way into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's 1,250 yards receiving (83.3 per game) are a team high. He has 72 receptions (128 targets) plus five TDs.

Cooper has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 109 1 Week 16 @Texans 15 11 265 2

Rep Amari Cooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.