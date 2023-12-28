Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Jets Thursday Night Football Game – Week 17
Check out best bets as the Cleveland Browns (10-5) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
When is Browns vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Browns winning by a considerably greater margin (16.8 points). Take the Browns.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 78.3%.
- The Browns have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-1).
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -360 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Jets have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +285 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-7.5)
- The Browns are 8-5-2 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- The Jets have covered the spread in a game five times this year (5-9-1).
- In games it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Jets have an ATS record of 1-4.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34)
- These teams average a combined 38.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.7 more points per game (41.7) than this game's over/under of 34 points.
- The Browns have gone over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
- The Jets have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a set total (40%).
David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|49.9
|6
Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|48.8
|4
|35.8
|3
