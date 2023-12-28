The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are scheduled to play in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will David Njoku score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has 75 grabs for 748 yards and six scores this season. He has been targeted 115 times, and puts up 49.9 yards per game.

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in five of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2 Week 15 Bears 14 10 104 1 Week 16 @Texans 9 6 44 1

