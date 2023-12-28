Elijah Moore has a tough matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets in Week 17 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allow 168.6 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Moore has put together a 579-yard campaign thus far (38.6 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in 54 throws on 98 targets.

Moore vs. the Jets

Moore vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets allow 168.6 passing yards per game.

The Jets have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.1 per game).

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this season, Moore has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has 17.2% of his team's target share (98 targets on 569 passing attempts).

He has 579 receiving yards on 98 targets to rank 108th in NFL play with 5.9 yards per target.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Moore (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 18.0% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 4 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

