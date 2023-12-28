Should you wager on Elijah Moore scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 54 receptions for 579 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 98 times, and posts 38.6 yards per contest.

In one of 15 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 4 83 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6 3 42 0 Week 15 Bears 3 2 17 0 Week 16 @Texans 4 2 19 0

