Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a good matchup in Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 126.2 per game.

Ford, on 189 carries, has run for a team-best 743 total yards (49.5 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. As a receiver, Ford has added 40 catches for 236 yards while scoring three touchdowns.

Ford vs. the Jets

Ford vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jets have given up two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The 126.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Jets have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Jets' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Browns Player Previews

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (38.5%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Browns pass on 55.0% of their plays and run on 45.0%. They are 10th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 189 of his team's 466 total rushing attempts this season (40.6%).

Ford has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (21.2% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

He has 15 carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford, in seven of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ford has 10.0% of his team's target share (57 targets on 569 passing attempts).

He has 236 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 130th in NFL play with 4.1 yards per target.

Ford has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Ford has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 ATT / 25 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

