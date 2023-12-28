Will Jerome Ford find his way into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets come together in Week 17 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Ford has picked up a team-high 743 rushing yards (49.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Ford also helps out in the passing game, catching 40 passes for 236 yards (15.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Ford has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 15 games played).

He has posted a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1 Week 14 Jaguars 12 51 0 5 31 0 Week 15 Bears 8 20 0 4 11 0 Week 16 @Texans 15 25 1 1 -2 0

