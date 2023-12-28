Kareem Hunt has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the New York Jets in Week 17 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets give up 126.2 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

In the running game, Hunt has totaled 380 rushing yards on 125 attempts (29.2 ypg) and scored eight rushing TDs this year. As a receiver, Hunt has added 14 catches for 79 yards.

Hunt vs. the Jets

Hunt vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have let three opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Jets have allowed two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The 126.2 rushing yards per game yielded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense.

The Jets' defense is ranked 15th in the league with 13 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Browns Player Previews

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (41.7%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Browns, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.0% of the time while running 45.0%.

He has carried the ball in 125 of his team's 466 total rushing attempts this season (26.8%).

Hunt has rushed for at least one touchdown seven times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored eight of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (24.2%).

He has 28 carries in the red zone (46.7% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 27 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

