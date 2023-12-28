When Kareem Hunt takes the field for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has run for 380 yards on 125 carries (29.2 yards per game), with eight touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 14 passes for 79 yards (6.1 per game) this season.

Hunt has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in seven games in all.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 48 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 10 27 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Bears 7 8 0 1 12 0 Week 16 @Texans 7 11 1 2 5 0

