Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
Can we count on Alexandre Texier lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in two games (two shots).
- Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:33
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
