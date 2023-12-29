Having dropped three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets Maple Leafs 4-1 TOR 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs Blue Jackets 6-5 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 111 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Johnny Gaudreau 36 6 16 22 16 12 0% Adam Fantilli 36 9 12 21 10 13 42.7% Kirill Marchenko 34 13 8 21 9 20 34.1% Ivan Provorov 36 2 17 19 20 6 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 16th in goals against, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Maple Leafs score the seventh-most goals in the league (113 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players