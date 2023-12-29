Cavaliers vs. Bucks December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 31.8 points per game) to help them beat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
- Max Strus puts up 13.7 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.
- Jarrett Allen puts up 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (fourth in league).
- Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.
- The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.
- The Bucks are getting 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.
- Malik Beasley is putting up 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 49% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 3 treys per game.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Bucks
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|123.3
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|50%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
