How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Two of the league's best scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 30.6 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) visit Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Bucks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, Cleveland has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks give up.
- When it scores more than 119.2 points, Cleveland is 7-2.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers average more points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (111.4), but also give up more at home (113.4) than away (110.1).
- Cleveland is conceding more points at home (113.4 per game) than on the road (110.1).
- At home the Cavaliers are averaging 27.4 assists per game, 2.5 more than on the road (24.9).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Jaw
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Sam Merrill
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness
