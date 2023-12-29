Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 31.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Friday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Mitchell averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.

Mitchell averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -139)

The 31.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Friday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (30.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 11 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

Damian Lillard's 25.8 points per game are 1.3 more than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.