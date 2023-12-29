Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Voronkov stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in two games (five shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.