Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Emil Bemstrom going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.