On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Emil Bemstrom going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.