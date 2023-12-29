Fayette County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Fayette County, West Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Fayette County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadow Bridge High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hot Springs, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
