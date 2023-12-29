Will Justin Danforth light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

Danforth has scored in nine of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken four shots and scored two goals.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

Danforth's shooting percentage is 19.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:33 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:20 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.