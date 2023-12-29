Lee County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lee County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paw Paw High School at Salisbury Elk Lick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Salisbury, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.