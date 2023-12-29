Lincoln County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lincoln County, West Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lincoln County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summers County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ellenboro, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
