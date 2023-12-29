When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In nine of 25 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Maple Leafs this season in two games (seven shots).

Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

