Zachary Werenski Injury Status - Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Injury Report December 30
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) have six players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sean Kuraly
|C
|Questionable
|Abdominal
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Clavicle Fracture
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Nick Blankenburg
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 117 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's ninth-best offense.
- Columbus gives up 3.7 goals per game (136 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.
Sabres Season Insights
- Buffalo's 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6.5
