The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) on Saturday, with the Sabres coming off a defeat and the Blue Jackets off a win.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/19/2023 Sabres Blue Jackets 9-4 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets give up 3.7 goals per game (136 in total), 31st in the league.
  • With 117 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 40 goals during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 37 7 18 25 16 12 0%
Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 -
Adam Fantilli 37 10 12 22 10 13 43.1%
Kirill Marchenko 35 13 8 21 9 20 34.9%
Ivan Provorov 37 2 18 20 20 6 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres rank 29th in goals against, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Sabres' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Sabres have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Casey Mittelstadt 36 9 22 31 20 25 47.6%
Rasmus Dahlin 35 10 19 29 24 21 -
Jeff Skinner 33 14 11 25 12 21 38%
Alex Tuch 29 9 15 24 8 29 60%
John-Jason Peterka 36 12 12 24 7 16 27.3%

