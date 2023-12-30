The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Johnny Gaudreau is a top offensive contributor for his club with 25 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 18 assists in 37 games (playing 18:55 per game).

With 25 total points (0.7 per game), including one goal and 24 assists through 34 games, Zachary Werenski is pivotal for Columbus' offense.

This season, Fantilli has 10 goals and 12 assists.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 3-7-1 on the season, allowing 39 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiling 311 saves with an .889% save percentage (56th in the league).

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 18:56 per game.

Rasmus Dahlin has 10 goals and 19 assists, equaling 29 points (0.8 per game).

Skinner's total of 25 points is via 14 goals and 11 assists.

In seven games, Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has conceded 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and has recorded 144 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.16 15th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.68 31st 21st 30.1 Shots 29.5 25th 11th 29.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 15.53% 25th 23rd 78.26% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

