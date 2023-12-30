Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Sabres on December 30, 2023
The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt and others in this matchup.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Johnny Gaudreau is one of the top contributors for Columbus with 25 total points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 18 assists in 37 games.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Columbus' Adam Fantilli is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (10 goals and 12 assists).
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, who has scored 31 points in 36 games (nine goals and 22 assists).
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
