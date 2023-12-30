On Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Cole Sillinger going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

In four of 32 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.

Sillinger has no points on the power play.

Sillinger averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:16 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

