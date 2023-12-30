On Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Damon Severson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

Severson has scored in two of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

