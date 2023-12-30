For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Dmitri Voronkov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.