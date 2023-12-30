The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Dmitri Voronkov, will be in action Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Voronkov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 13:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In seven of 31 games this year, Voronkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Voronkov has a point in 17 of 31 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Voronkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Voronkov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Voronkov has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 1 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

