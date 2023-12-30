Should you bet on Erik Gudbranson to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

Gudbranson's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

