Ivan Provorov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres play at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Provorov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov's plus-minus this season, in 23:03 per game on the ice, is -10.

Provorov has a goal in two of 37 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 17 of 37 games this year, Provorov has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 37 games this year, Provorov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Provorov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 20 Points 3 2 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

