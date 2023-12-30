On Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jack Roslovic going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

  • Roslovic has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 20:23 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

