Can we expect Jake Bean lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Bean has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Bean has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

