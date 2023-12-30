Should you bet on Jake Guentzel to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Guentzel has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 19:04 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:08 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:01 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:37 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

