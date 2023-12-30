Will Jansen Harkins Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 30?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jansen Harkins find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Harkins stats and insights
- Harkins is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Harkins has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Harkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:24
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
