For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Johnny Gaudreau a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 16:13 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:04 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 14:22 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

