The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Johnny Gaudreau, will be on the ice Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 18:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

Gaudreau has a goal in seven games this season through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 17 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Gaudreau has an assist in 14 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Gaudreau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 25 Points 5 7 Goals 2 18 Assists 3

