On Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Kent Johnson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:54 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

