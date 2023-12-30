For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Kirill Marchenko a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchenko stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sabres this season, and has scored three goals.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.