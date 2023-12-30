Can we expect Kris Letang scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

  • Letang has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Islanders 6 0 6 22:42 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:39 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:38 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.