Marshall County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, West Virginia today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Marshall High School at Barnesville High School
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.