How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cam Henderson Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Marshall shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Thundering Herd are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 321st.
- The 76.5 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 5.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.3).
- Marshall has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marshall scored 84.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.6.
- Marshall drained 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.3, 34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-65
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/18/2023
|Bluefield Col.
|W 103-70
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
