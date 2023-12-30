Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Miss squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Thundering Herd are coming off of a 66-59 loss to Wake Forest in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 74, Marshall 67

Marshall Schedule Analysis

The Thundering Herd took down the Florida Gators (No. 46 in our computer rankings) in a 91-88 win on December 2 -- their signature win of the season.

Marshall has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 46) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 105) on November 12

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 287) on December 15

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 299) on December 17

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71)

17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71) Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG% Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 85.1 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.5 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.