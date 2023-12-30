The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 85.1 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 58.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.0 points, Marshall is 6-5.
  • Southern Miss' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.
  • The Eagles put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.5).
  • When Southern Miss puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.
  • When Marshall gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
  • The Thundering Herd's 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71)
  • Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
  • Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%
  • Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Jacksonville W 102-77 Swisher Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Elon W 84-77 Schar Center
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest L 66-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/4/2024 South Alabama - Cam Henderson Center
1/6/2024 Arkansas State - Cam Henderson Center

