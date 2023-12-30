The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 85.1 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 58.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.0 points, Marshall is 6-5.

Southern Miss' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.

The Eagles put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.5).

When Southern Miss puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.

When Marshall gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.

The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.

The Thundering Herd's 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71)

17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71) Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG% Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

