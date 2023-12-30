The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.
  • Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
  • Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
  • The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up (63.7).
  • When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in road games (69.0).
  • In home games, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72.0).
  • Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 on the road.
  • The Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 on the road.
  • Indiana State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.0%) than away (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.