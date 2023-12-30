Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 30?
In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Noel Acciari to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 3-0
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
