Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

St. Louis concedes 3.2 goals per game (113 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

Their -11 goal differential is 24th in the league.

